eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $45,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

