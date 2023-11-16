Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.61). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares.

Drum Income Plus REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50. The firm has a market cap of £19.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

