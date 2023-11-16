Douglas A. Lindsay Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron’s Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AAN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

