Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,292 shares.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $359.66 million for the quarter.
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
