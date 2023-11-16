Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $73.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

