Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $208.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

