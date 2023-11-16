Critical Contrast: Westlake (NYSE:WLK) vs. Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) and Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westlake and Corbion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Westlake alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake $15.79 billion 1.04 $2.25 billion $9.35 13.74 Corbion N/A N/A N/A $0.52 33.10

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Corbion. Westlake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

28.4% of Westlake shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Westlake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Westlake pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corbion pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Westlake pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corbion pays out 128.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westlake and Corbion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake 4 9 2 0 1.87 Corbion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake presently has a consensus target price of $128.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Westlake’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake is more favorable than Corbion.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake and Corbion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake 9.28% 11.07% 5.77% Corbion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westlake beats Corbion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC siding; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneer; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. The company offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Corbion

(Get Free Report)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors. The company was formerly known as CSM N.V. and changed its name to Corbion N.V. in October 2013. Corbion N.V. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.