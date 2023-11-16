Critical Analysis: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and California International Bank, N.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.00 $2.24 billion $1.51 7.28 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

78.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Bancshares and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 8 4 1 2.36 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 22.55% 14.71% 1.27% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats California International Bank, N.A. on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

