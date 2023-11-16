CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 231.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.