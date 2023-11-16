Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Sells $642,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 317,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.