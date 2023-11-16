Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Sells $642,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:CNM opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $34.22.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
