Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Up 12.3% After Dividend Announcement

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 507,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 867,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$817.63 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

