Contrasting Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Pixie Dust Technologies and InMode are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A InMode 36.18% 31.72% 28.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixie Dust Technologies and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InMode has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.60%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InMode $454.27 million 4.05 $161.52 million $2.10 10.56

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

InMode beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing metamaterial for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology providing human location management, concentrated contact detection, enrollment management, and seat booking functions; and KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data. In addition, it offers magickiri, a solution service that combines the sensing technologies, simulation, and infection data; and SOUND HUG, a device that allows user to experience music through the sense of touch and sight. Further, the company operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues; and develops xDiversity project, a problem-solving system for differences of people and the environment with AI. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

