Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.82

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 35004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

