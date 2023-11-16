ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $133.50.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

