Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,138.00.
Compass Group Stock Performance
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
