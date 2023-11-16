Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.0% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

