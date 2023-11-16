Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.72 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 467,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

