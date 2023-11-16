Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $173.75 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

