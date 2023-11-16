Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,457 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.5 %

CUBE stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

