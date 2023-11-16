Commerce Bank Sells 186 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $272.66 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day moving average of $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

