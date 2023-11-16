Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.81.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

