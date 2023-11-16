Commerce Bank Has $553,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

