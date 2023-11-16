Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.