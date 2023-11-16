Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $125.28 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

