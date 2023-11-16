Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.