Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $84,625,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $22,948,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $23,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $76.06 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $79.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.