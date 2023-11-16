Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 344,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,474 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 212.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,023,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,798,000 after buying an additional 104,784,834 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $761,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

