Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

