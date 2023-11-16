Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

