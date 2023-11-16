Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

