Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,688 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

