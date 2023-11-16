Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

