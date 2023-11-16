Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Price Performance

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

