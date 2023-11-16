Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

