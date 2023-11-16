Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.2% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $7,424,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

IJAN stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.