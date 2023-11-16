Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,861,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ICL Group Stock Performance
NYSE ICL opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
