Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 214,686 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.08 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

