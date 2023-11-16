Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $94.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

