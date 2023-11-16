Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $78,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

