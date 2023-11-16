Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $75,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $859,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

