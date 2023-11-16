Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,563,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

