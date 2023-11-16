Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $161,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
