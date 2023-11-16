Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 750 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

