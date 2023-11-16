Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

