Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

