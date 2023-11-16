Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,196 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 625,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,853,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

