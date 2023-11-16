Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,828 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.