Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,077 SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE opened at $73.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $468.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

