CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $61.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,270,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

