CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) versus Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Head to Head Analysis

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Sprout Social’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.18 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Sprout Social $253.83 million 12.32 -$50.24 million ($1.06) -52.71

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprout Social.

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Sprout Social -18.82% -37.44% -16.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CLPS Incorporation and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprout Social 0 2 8 0 2.80

Sprout Social has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Sprout Social’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Sprout Social on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, social commerce, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales, and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

